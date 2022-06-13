Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Monday, Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli forward, scored four goals, with three of those coming after the half-time interval.

Terem Moffi, who plays his club football for Lorient in France, recorded a brace, with Moses Simon, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis all scoring once.

Nigeria’s previous record win was a 10-1 victory over Benin — then known as Dahomey — in Lagos on November 28, 1959.

The victory means Nigeria sit top of African Cup of Nations qualification group A after winning their opening two fixtures.

They began their campaign with a slightly more modest victory, beating Sierra Leone 2-1 at home.

Nigeria will be hoping to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast between June 23 and July 23 next summer. Senegal are the reigning champions