NFF unveils Finidi as Super Eagles coach, Amokachi named assistant coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Monday, unveiled Finidi George as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation presented the newly appointed manager to the public at the media centre of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja

Finidi was in April appointed as the permanent replacement for Jose Peseiro, who the former Nigerian international worked with as an assistant coach for 20 months.

At the unveiling ceremony, Finidi’s technical crew members were also announced.

Daniel Amokachi, former Super Eagles player, will be the assistant coach. Olatunji Baruwa is named the goalkeeper trainer, Chima Onyeka slots in as fitness trainer and Benjamin James will also be a backroom staff member.

Dignitaries present at the unveiling include John Enoh, minister of sports development; Ibrahim Gusau, president of NFF; and Augustine Eguavoen, technical director of NFF.

Finidi was the Eagles’ interim head coach for two international friendlies against Ghana and Mali in March.

He led the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Ghana in his first game at the helm but lost 2-0 to Mali in the second game.

Finidi’s immediate task with the Super Eagles will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic in June.

The Eagles drew their first two games of the campaign to Lesotho and Zimbabwe, lagging behind in third place in Group C.

