Nearly five years after she was rumoured dead, New Masquerade actress 'Ovularia' passes on
Nearly five years after she was rumoured dead, New Masquerade actress ‘Ovularia’ passes on

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nearly five years after she was rumoured dead, New Masquerade actress ‘Ovularia’ passes on

Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, a veteran actress popularly known as Ovularia in the 80s TV sitcom, called ‘The New Masquerade’, is dead.

Her death at 81 was announced on Tuesday, nearly five years after her rumoured death on November 5, 2019.

Her death was announced in a statement by her family.

According to the statement, the actress died in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

“Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing,” the statement said.

“Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

