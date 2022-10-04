Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said his administration is working to increase the salaries of public workers in the state civil service.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday while addressing the workers at the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

“I have looked around and I know that as a country, there is pressure. I know that, as a country, there is a high level of inflation.

“At our cabinet meeting, I instructed the head of service office and the ministry of staff, training, and pensions to start work on how we are going to increase the entire salary of our public servants,” Sanwo-Olu stated.