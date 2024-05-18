Connect with us

13 hours ago

Peter Obi pays condolence visit to family of Junior Pope

 

 

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election has paid condolence visit to the family of Johnpaul Obumneme Odonwodo, the late Nollywood actor, at his home town in Ukehe, Igbo Etiti local government area of Enugu State.

 

Obumneme, popularly known as Junior Pope, was buried on Friday weeks after his death in Asaba, Delta State, after a boat mishap in Anambra.

Peter Obi pays condolence visit to family of Junior Pope

Peter Obi signing Junior Pope’s condolence register

In a tweet via his X account, @PeterObi, the former governor of Anambra State, said, “After my engagements in Kenya yesterday, I arrived in Enugu State this morning to pay my last respects to the late Nollywood Star, John Obumneme Odonwodo, Junior Pope, in his hometown, Ukehe, and also to personally and sincerely condole with his family.

“We condole also with his colleagues in the Nollywood creative family.

Peter Obi pays condolence visit to family of Junior Pope

Kenneth Okonkwo speaks while Obi, wife and mother of Junior Pope listen during the visit

“We pray God to comfort his entire family and grant them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his very sad irreplaceable loss. May God grant him eternal rest in heaven.

“Rest on Junior Pope.”

Peter Obi pays condolence visit to family of Junior Pope

Peter Obi with family of Junior Pope

