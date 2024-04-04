The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped two places in the latest FIFA men’s ranking, which was released on Thursday morning.

The Nigerian team dropped from the 28th position to the 30th position in the FIFA ranking.

In the past month, the Super Eagles participated in two friendly matches.

The team led by incumbent coach Finidi George secured a 2-1 victory against their perennial rivals, Ghana, but suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Eagles of Mali.

Despite the drop in ranking, the Super Eagles maintained their third position in Africa, trailing behind the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Terangha Lions of Senegal.

The top five teams on the continent are completed by the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, world champions Argentina retained their top position in the FIFA ranking.

See the list below for the top 50 teams:

1. Argentina

2. France

3. Belgium

4. England

5. Brazil

6. Portugal

7. Netherlands

8. Spain

9. Italy

10. Croatia

11. USA

12. Colombia

13. Morocco

14. Mexico

15. Uruguay

16. Germany

17. Senegal

18. Japan

19. Switzerland

20. IR Iran

21. Denmark

22. Ukraine

23. Korea Republic

24. Australia

25. Austria

26. Hungary

27. Sweden

28. Poland

29. Wales

30. Nigeria

31. Ecuador

32. Peru

33. Serbia

34. Qatar

35. Russia

36. Czechia

37. Egypt

38. Cote d’Ivoire

39. Scotland

40. Turkiye

41. Tunisia

42. Chile

43. Algeria

44. Mali

45. Panama

46. Romania

47. Norway

48. Slovakia

49. Canada

50. Greece

