Sports
Super Eagles drop two spots in latest FIFA ranking
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped two places in the latest FIFA men’s ranking, which was released on Thursday morning.
The Nigerian team dropped from the 28th position to the 30th position in the FIFA ranking.
In the past month, the Super Eagles participated in two friendly matches.
The team led by incumbent coach Finidi George secured a 2-1 victory against their perennial rivals, Ghana, but suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Eagles of Mali.
Despite the drop in ranking, the Super Eagles maintained their third position in Africa, trailing behind the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Terangha Lions of Senegal.
The top five teams on the continent are completed by the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.
Meanwhile, world champions Argentina retained their top position in the FIFA ranking.
See the list below for the top 50 teams:
1. Argentina
2. France
3. Belgium
4. England
5. Brazil
6. Portugal
7. Netherlands
8. Spain
9. Italy
10. Croatia
11. USA
12. Colombia
13. Morocco
14. Mexico
15. Uruguay
16. Germany
17. Senegal
18. Japan
19. Switzerland
20. IR Iran
21. Denmark
22. Ukraine
23. Korea Republic
24. Australia
25. Austria
26. Hungary
27. Sweden
28. Poland
29. Wales
30. Nigeria
31. Ecuador
32. Peru
33. Serbia
34. Qatar
35. Russia
36. Czechia
37. Egypt
38. Cote d’Ivoire
39. Scotland
40. Turkiye
41. Tunisia
42. Chile
43. Algeria
44. Mali
45. Panama
46. Romania
47. Norway
48. Slovakia
49. Canada
50. Greece