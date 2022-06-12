Super Eagles arrive Morocco for Nations Cup qualifier against Sao Tome

Super Eagles players have arrived Morocco ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe.

The players and officials of the team who departed for Morocco via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 12:44 a.m. (Sunday morning) have since arrived and will train Sunday evening.

The Jose Peseiro coached side will train inside the Adrar Stadium, Agadir, Morocco at 4pm after the team’s pre-match press conference scheduled for 1.30 p.m.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, will slug it out against Sao Tome and Príncipe on Monday as the Eagles press on in their quest to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Cote D’Ivoire.

In their opening match in the qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles got off to a positive start as they came from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

For São Tomé and Principe, it was not the best of starts in the qualifiers as they were hammered 5-1 by Guinea-Bissau.