Osogbo, the state capital of Osun state was agog on Friday as the two strong leaders of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Shuaib Oyedokun and former governorship aspirant of the party, Dotun Babayemi, dumped the party and formally joined the main opposition All Progressives Congress (PDP).

They moved to the APC alongside a multitude of their supporters and loyalists.

The defectors who were received into APC in Osogbo by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, its Osun Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, former governor of the state and incumbent Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola among others said the national ruling party has structural plan for the masses unlike PDP .

Speaking on why he left the PDP, the erstwhile member of Board of Trustee of the party and one of the founding father in Osun, Oyedokun said the ideals of the founding fathers of the party have been sorely contaminated.

He said since the inception of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the leader of the party in the state, the principle of fairness and sense of belonging which the party was known for have been abandoned.

According to Oyedokun, Osun PDP has been infected by cheaters and that the old system of carrying everyone along in the scheme of things is lacking in the party.

Revealing that he was instrumental to the defection of Babayemi, the soon to be nonagenarian argued that the former governorship aspirant who contested the ticket of the party with Adeleke was treated unfairly in the party.

In his remarks after the flag of the APC were handed over to him, Babayemi said he joined the opposition party with his entire political network and members of his Atunto group.

He noted that, “Since Oyetola left governance, things have been terrible in Osun,” adding that, “we need to strive to ensure that the APC government returns to Osun. From today, it is an APC meeting from ward to local councils and to the state level.”

While welcoming the new members, Basiru asked them not to behave like strangers, saying, “I welcome you into our party on behalf of the National Working Committee. Don’t regard yourselves as strangers. Those who are secretly plotting against the party should desist. Those festering embers of discord should be warned.”

Also speaking, Oyetola urged APC members not to treat the defectors as newcomers, saying, “Our return to power in 2026 in Osun will be easy.”

“It’s an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

“It’s the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat.

“We’ve done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the Progressive knows how to.

“The way President Tinubu has been governing us, that’s what the APC governors in their respective states have been doing.

“I am delighted for the fact that we are not just getting anybody but people of substance.

“Like Baba Shuiabu, he is a veteran member of the PDP, decamping to the APC. It shows that PDP doesn’t exist any longer here. I am confident that in 2026 we are going to take over the state.

“This is just the beginning because a number of people are willing to come back to us, and a lot of political heavyweights are coming to join us. I welcome Dotun Babayemi and Alhaji Shuiabu Oyedokun to the progressive.

“I urged members of the APC to welcome our new members and integrate them into the system without any discrimination.

“Alhaji Shuiabu and Dotun Babayemi were members of the APC in the past, they’ve seen things, they’ve seen the difference between progressive and conservative and they are back in to the Party.”

