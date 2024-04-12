The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board has appointed Manu Garba as Head Coach of Nigeria’s Under 17 team, Golden Eaglets.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at NFF, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba had, in the same role, led the Golden Eaglets to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nigeria in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

Garba’s squad in 2013 included Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac Success, Musa Mohammed, Chidiebere Nwakali, and goalkeeper Dele Alampasu.

The squad, which finished as runners-up at the African U17 Championship in Morocco after a penalty shootout defeat by Cote d’Ivoire, defeated Mexico 6-1 in their opening game.

It drew 3-3 with Sweden and hammered Iraq 5-0. In the Round of 16, they defeated Iran 4-1, dispatched Uruguay 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and trounced Sweden 3-0 in the semi-finals.

They went ahead to dislodged Mexico by the same margin in the final to lift the trophy.

Olajire said Garba will resume immediately and take charge of the team’s preparations for the WAFU B U17 Championship, scheduled for Ghana in May.

