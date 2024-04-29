Connect with us

NFF appoints Finidi George as Super Eagles head coach
Published

5 hours ago

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Finidi George as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The federation announced Finidi’s appointment in a communique on Monday.

It was gathered that the choice of Emmanuel Amunike who was thought to be favourite to take the job was rejected by the federation.

More subsequently…

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

