Super Falcons Chiamaka Nnadozie named best goalkeeper in France

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria Super Falcons goalkeeper, has been named the best goalkeeper in the French D1 Arkema (women’s league), becoming the first African to accomplish the feat.

Nnadozie, 23, who plays for Paris FC, accomplished remarkable achievements this season, including her penalty-saving heroics, cemented her status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Nnadozie beat out stiff competition from Olympic Lyon’s Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of Paris SG to claim the coveted individual accolade.

News continues after this Advertisement

“It’s very pleasing because she deserves it and she achieved an exceptional Champions League and not only on penalties,” said Pierre Ferracci, the president of Nnadozie’s club, Paris FC.

“She is adorable. It is deserved. We know that she will be courted this summer, but we will try to keep her,” Pierre Ferracci added.

Nnadozie’s penalty-saving prowess was unmatched this season, with the Nigerian international saving an impressive seven penalties – the highest tally in Europe.

Paris FC currently sits third in the league with 42 points, eight points behind their local rivals Paris Saint-Germain and a further 11 points away from the league leaders, Lyon.

Expressing her gratitude, an elated Nnadozie took to social media platform X, writing, “Excited to have won the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year.

“A big thanks to everyone who voted for me and also a special appreciation to my coaches and teammates for all the support and encouragement, to amazing family and Naija fans Una too much. GOD DID.”

Nnadozie was also awarded CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.

News continues after this Advertisement