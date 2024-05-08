‘Don’t treat him like my son,’ Kanayo warns colleagues as he introduces son to Nollywood

Kanayo O Kanayo (KOK), a veteran Nollywood actor fondly called Nna Anyi Sacrifice, has introduced his first son, Clinton, to the Nollywood industry with a warning that he should not be given any special treatment.

Kanayo in an Instagram post on Monday, introduced Clinton, who recently graduated from Babcock University, to members of Simpliciter Associates Productions, his production company, on a movie set, announcing he would work as an assistant production manager and personal assistant to him.

The veteran actor also cautioned his crew that his son had been recruited to work and should be treated accordingly.

“This is Clinton, my first son, Onyeze Mbaise. And he is joining us today as assistant production manager and as PA to me. Do not treat him like my son. It is a warning I am giving to everybody. He is here to work. He is going to earn a fee like every other person.

“Do not begin to say na K.O.K son. I no dey for that kind thing. Treat him as member of production crew. He is going to understudy the production manager and learn this work. Treat him with respect to the extent that you are treating others with respect. That is what I want him to grow into. I do not want you to spoil my son for me when you are not telling him not to do some things.

“So please, he is joining us today. He has just finished from Babcock University. He studied ICT.”

Kanayo also mentioned that his eldest son will be learning about filmmaking and management.

“My son, Clinton, Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager & my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy Filmmaking and Management before proceeding for further studies,” he wrote in the caption.

“We should let our children work in our organisations or other establishments to appreciate industry. Kudos Onyeze. Welcome on board, Simpliciter Associates Productions.”

