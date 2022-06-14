Okpekpe race organisers hails security agencies for hitch-free event

Organisers of the world athletics silver-label, Okpekpe International 10km Road Race say the success of the eight edition of the event was enhanced by the adequate security provided by both the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security (DSS).

Race director, Zack Amodu, who gave the commendation, said the race organisers have always taken the security of participants at the event as number top priority.

“It is our job as organisers of the race to ensure the safety of participants – athletes, officials and spectators. There is a security threat anytime you gather a large number of people together. The potential for harm is too great not to take event security seriously,” he said.

” It is not something we can do on our hence the presence of the police and the DSS who did a wonderful job right from Lagos, when the international athletes arrived, to Benin City where security was provided on the road to Auchi,” said Amodu.

The presence of the police and DSS was not limited to the forestalling security threat but also to help at the event’s venue.

“The presence of the police and the DSS also helped in controlling the crowd especially at the start at Apana road and the finish in Okpekpe. It is satisfying that all connected to the event felt safe and valued,” said Amodu