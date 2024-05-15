Connect with us

Portable in police net over N14m G-Wagon debt
Published

2 hours ago

on

Portable in police net over N14m G-Wagon debt

Popular singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the police for refusing to pay the debt he incurred when he purchased G-Wagon from a car dealer in the state.

Impeccable source revealed that Portable, bought the vehicle for N27m, paid only N13m and had refused to pay the N14m balance.

It was learnt that whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

The car dealer reported the matter to the police when he discovered that Portable was not ready to pay the balance of the vehicle, and when efforts to get Portable to pay the balance failed The policemen investigated the case and arrested Portable.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.

He said, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”
