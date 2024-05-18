Gov Otti mourns death of soldier in Aba, urges residents to remain calm, cooperate with military

Connect with us

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State governor, has expressed sadness over the death of a soldier in Aba, the commercial city of the state on Friday, just as he urged residents to cooperate with the military in fishing out the culprits.

The governor in a statement said he was informed of the incident that occurred at the Milverton area of Aba, on Friday evening, which involved men of the Nigeria Army and some criminal elements.

The incident, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba, left a soldier dead and another wounded, and currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Governor, according to the statement by his chief press secretary, Kazie Uko, “wishes to commiserate with the Nigeria Army over this unfortunate occurrence and commends the officers and men of the force for exercising restraint in the face of this unprovoked attack.”

He specifically thanked the Commander 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General O.O. Diya, for his prompt intervention and ensuring that peace continues to prevail in the city of Aba.

“Governor Otti by this statement calls on the general public to remain calm and advices residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear, and to cooperate with relevant security agencies by providing them with useful information as they work to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous attack,” Uko added.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

