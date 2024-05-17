Gov Otti to speak at Cambridge University conference

The University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, United Kingdom, will be hosting the Abia State Governor, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary said on Friday.

This year’s conference theme, ‘Kujenga Africa: Forging Global Alliances’, a Swahili phrase meaning ‘to build’, is a timely call to action for unity, collaboration, and innovation. It underscores the need for these elements to drive sustainable progress on the continent.

The theme sets the stage for insightful discussions on the current and future landscape of business in Africa, best practices, success stories, and innovative approaches to effective public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, job creation, and service delivery. This is believed to be a crucial platform for shaping the future of business in Africa.

News continues after this Advertisement

Governor Otti will be appearing as a Guest Speaker on a fireside chat on the theme, ‘Africa Together: Public-Private Partnership’, at the Cambridge Africa Business Conference.

Drawing from his distinguished career spanning over three decades in the private sector, specifically the banking and financial services industry, and current efforts as the Governor of Abia State, positions Governor Otti as a uniquely qualified voice on this topic and would be immensely valuable to an audience of business leaders, policymakers, investors, and students passionate about Africa’s progress.

For further details about the event, please visit: https://www.africanetwork.jbs.cam.ac.uk for the link to join the event.

Governor Otti’s appearance at the Cambridge conference on Saturday follows his successful speaking engagement at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Affairs (SAIS), United States, just a month ago, where he delivered a compelling talk on: ‘State Governance and Economic Transitions: Meeting the Challenges through a Citizen-centred Approach’.

As the Governor shares his insights at the Cambridge Africa Business Conference, expectations are high as Nigerians, indeed the international audience, anticipate a similarly enlightening and engaging session.

News continues after this Advertisement