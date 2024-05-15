Nigeria’s judiciary witnessing undeniable decline – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has bemoaned the state of Nigeria’s Judiciary and said it is witnessing an undeniable Decline.

The LP standardard bearer noted that although there still exists few good judges and justices in the country but generally speaking, the situation is worrisome and a threat to the future of the nation.

Delivering a Keynote speech titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Shaping Nigeria’s Future” at the 5th Memorial of Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu, at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Obi said there is a lot to learn from the integrity of the late Justice of the Supreme Court and his class of Justices.

“It was truly an honor to pay tribute to one of Nigeria’s most esteemed jurists, the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu. His illustrious career, particularly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1978 to 1987, brought immense honor to our judiciary through his unwavering integrity and steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice in our nation.

“As we commemorate the legacy of Justice Aniagolu and other revered Nigerian judges, we must draw inspiration from their exemplary service. We must strive to emulate their dedication to integrity, fairness, respect for the rule of law, transparency, humility, and the dispensation of justice.

“While the judiciary today still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system. This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favor of the highest bidder.

“When the rule of law is compromised, the most vulnerable members of society are disproportionately affected, and the fabric of our society begins to fray. The integrity of our institutions, the protection of human rights, and the stability of our nation are all jeopardized.

“The rule of law is the highest intangible and most valuable asset of any society, and we must work tirelessly to protect and preserve it. We must prioritize the pursuit of justice above all else.

“Only then can we ensure that the rule of law remains a beacon of hope and a safeguard against tyranny, oppression, and injustice. The future of our nation depends on it

“In my address to the audience, I emphasized the urgent need to revitalize our judicial system by safeguarding its independence and promoting the values of character, competence, capability, compassion, and integrity among our jurists, as well as within our political leadership. By doing so, we can ensure that justice and fairness prevail as we endeavor to build a better Nigeria for all.

Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu is a private institution owned and managed by the Catholic Church.

