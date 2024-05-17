Again, bandits attack Zamfara community, kill three, kidnap 120

At least three persons were reportedly killed and over 120 others abducted as notorious bandits invaded Goran Namaye community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Daily Post, a resident in the area, who gave his name as Abubakar Muhammad, said the terrorists stormed the town at about 1:17 am on Thursday, operating from house to house.

He further stated that the kidnapped persons were mainly women and men, adding that the terrorists also killed three people during their operation.

“The whereabouts of many members of the community could not be traced, and it is very clear that we lost three of our men to the tragic operation,” he added.

Speaking further, Muhammad pointed out that the bandits came in large numbers, on motorcycles with sophisticated weapons, and surrounded the community as the people were running helter-skelter to save their lives.

“They took us unawares as the whole people were running helter-skelter without direction, and they started house-to-house operations and chased our people, mainly women, into the forest.”

The security agencies in the state had not made any official statement regarding the incident as of the time of filing this report.

