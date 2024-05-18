Dangote says petrol importation will end in June

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, promoters of the Dangote Refinery, has promised that Nigeria will end importation of petrol in June, when it commences production.

Dangote who disclosed this at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday, said the refinery will meet domestic demand for petrol in not only Nigeria, but also other West African nations.

He noted that the second phase of the refinery will start in 2025.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Right now, Nigeria has no cause to import anything apart from gasoline. By sometime in June, within the next four or five weeks, Nigeria shouldn’t import anything like gasoline; not one liter,” he said.

“We have enough gasoline to give to at least the entire West Africa. We have enough diesel to give to West Africa and Central Africa.”

Dangote said the refinery has enough aviation fuel to meet the continent’s demands, as well as export to Brazil and Mexico.

He added that “next month, we will be producing diesel and gasoline”.

He said: “Today, our (Dangote Refinery) polypropylene and our polyethylene will meet the entire demand of Africa. And we are doing base oil, which is to do like engine oil.

“We are doing linear benzyl, which is raw material to produce LLB, which is raw material to produce detergent. We have 1.4 billion population and nobody is producing that in Africa.”

He also said: “As I said, give Dangote Refinery three and a maximum of four years and Africa will not, I repeat, not import any more fertilizer from anywhere.

“We will make Africa self-sufficient in potash, and phosphate. Even if we don’t have enough, there is a lot in Morocco. But we are also looking at the opportunities.

“For our urea, we are at three million tonnes and in the next 20 months, we will be at six million tonnes of urea which is the entire capacity of Egypt.”

Dangote said the refinery has the capacity to 650,000 barrels per day.

News continues after this Advertisement