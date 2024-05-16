Seplat Energy commissions ANOH Gas Processing Plant

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the commissioning of the ANOH gas processing plant by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on 15th May 2024.

The ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) Ltd, is delivering the ANOH gas plant with Phase One processing capacity of 300mmscfd. Upon commencement of operations, the plant will deliver dry gas and LPG to customers in the domestic market.

This milestone has been achieved without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 12 million man-hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

The ANOH gas plant installation works reached mechanical completion on 29th December 2023, in line with the revised timetable, and is an important strategic project for Seplat Energy, as it will roughly double our gas production and enhance the Federal Government of Nigeria’s initiative to increase the value derived from the nation’s gas assets.

Udoma Udo Udoma, Board Chairman of Seplat Energy, said:

“As a testament of our pledge to Nigeria, in partnership with the NNPC Ltd, we have delivered this project that will support the current administration’s drive for industrialization and growth of the economy through low-cost reliable power. We appreciate the unwavering support of our partner NNPCL, the cordial relationship with our host communities, Imo state government and the support of all stakeholders.” “Seplat Energy is pleased with the progressive reforms by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration. In March 2024, the President signed executive orders that will enhance investments in greenfield gas development and midstream capital projects.”

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, said:

“The ANOH gas project strongly aligns with Seplat Energy’s mission of leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

The ANOH gas plant is the first of the Seven critical gas projects identified by government and Seplat is honored to be an equal 50/50 partner to NNPCL in this ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC) incorporated joint venture (IJV). We earlier announced mechanical completion and we look forward to first gas in Q3 this year.

ANOH’s gas will further reduce Nigeria’s carbon intensity and increase energy supplied to the Nigerian domestic market. At Assa community of Imo state where the AGPC’s gas plant is located, we estimate over four Trillion cubic feet (>4tcf) of gas which can feed multiple gas plants, making Assa and Imo state a significant gas processing hub, delivering critical gas supply into the Nigerian market.”

