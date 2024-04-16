Connect with us

'She didn’t want to be married anymore,' Kaka breaks silence on marriage crash
Published

9 mins ago

Kaka, a retired Brazilian footballer, has spoken about his 2015 divorce after a rumoured claim made by his ex-wife, Caroline Celico, noting that she simply decided that she didn’t want to be married anymore.

Kaka, who married Celico his childhood sweetheart in 2005 during his time at AC Milan, addressed the split during a podcast interview reported by Spanish outlet Sport recently.

The couple, who share a son and daughter, ended their marriage after a decade together.

Reports surfaced last week suggesting that Celico attributed the breakup to Kaka being “too perfect” for her – however, Celico has debunked the reports.

Reacting, Kaka, 41, refuted this claim during the podcast, stating that he had done everything possible to prevent the separation.

He said: “In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn’t want to be married anymore.

“She said, ‘I’m not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage’.

“I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil.

“Her words were, ‘I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don’t want to be married anymore’.”

