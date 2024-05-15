Connect with us

Osun NSCDC Nabs Serial Motorcycle Snatcher
Osun NSCDC Nabs Serial Motorcycle Snatcher

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Osun State Command has apprehended a suspected serial motorcycle snatcher, Wahab Saburi, 27, of Obada Compound Ede, Osun State.

The State Commandant, Michael Adaralewa noted that the suspect was arrested on 11th May 2024, at Oke-Ola Area, Ede, Osun by NSCDC personnel.

In his confessional statement, Wahab Saburi said he started stealing motorcycle about three years ago and on the day he was arrested, he stole a motorcycle parked in front of an apartment at Oke-Ola, Ede, and he used a particular key which he uses to steal to unlock the motorcycle

Discreet investigation revealed that he had four stolen motorcycles in his room which he allegedly stole at Agip area, Ayo–Omoba, Obada, Ede, Osun State.

According to the suspect, he sells the stolen items to his buyers at the rate of N40,000.

He stated further that he has someone in a popular market in Ede who prepares sales agreement papers for him, which he, thereafter, gives to whoever buys the stolen motorcycles from him.

Commandant, Adaralewa said the suspect was apprehended by officers of NSCDC and investigation revealed that whenever he steals motorcycle, he keeps it in his room at Obada Street Agate, Ede.

Adaralewa assured members of the public that all accomplices to the crime would be made to face the full wrath of the law in due course.

