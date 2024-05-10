Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted that he may not produce another album after the next one.

The announcement comes on the heels of his recent beef with WizKid, his colleague in the industry.

While reacting to some recent doctored pictures of his on Thursday, Davido claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the industry and he would oblige.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

On Wednesday, the singer dropped visuals for “Kante” featuring super gifted singer, Fave, off his “Timeless” album.

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video seamlessly blends scenes of Davido and Fave taking centre stage in a club setting with vibrant, eye-catching locations.

Davido announced the “Kante” video marked the end of the “Timeless” era as he looked at many more milestones.’

News continues after this Advertisement