Davido hints at quitting music after beef with WizKid
'Don't treat him like my son,' Kanayo warns colleagues as he introduces son to Nollywood

Nearly five years after she was rumoured dead, New Masquerade actress ‘Ovularia’ passes on

Wole Ojo recreates Wole Soyinka in film's adaptation of The Man Died

Naira abuse: EFCC, Cubana Chief Priest agree to settle out of court

60-year-old Argentine crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zulu Adigwe is dead

Beast of Two Worlds: Big budget, much controversy

Enugu govt to give Mr. Ibu, Junior Pope befitting burial

I’m yet to receive the court order mandating me to do DNA test - Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife

Davido hints at quitting music after beef with WizKid

Published

2 hours ago

on

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hinted that he may not produce another album after the next one.

The announcement comes on the heels of his recent beef with WizKid, his colleague in the industry.

While reacting to some recent doctored pictures of his on Thursday, Davido claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the industry and he would oblige.

“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

On Wednesday, the singer dropped visuals for “Kante” featuring super gifted singer, Fave, off his “Timeless” album.

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video seamlessly blends scenes of Davido and Fave taking centre stage in a club setting with vibrant, eye-catching locations.

Davido announced the “Kante” video marked the end of the “Timeless” era as he looked at many more milestones.’

Obinna Ezugwu.

