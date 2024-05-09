Tijani Babangida, wife hospitalised after road accident, brother dies

Tijani Babangida, former Super Eagles forward, was on Thursday involved in a car accident that claimed the life of his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida.

Babangida was in the Atlanta 1996 Olympic team that won gold medal, and is currently the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria.

Emmanuel Babayaro, his former teammate, announced the incident in a statement.

“Comrades! Let us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Eoad,” Babayaro said.

“Ibrahim Babangida, his younger brother, died on the spot from the accident while Mr President (Babangida) and his family were taken to the hospital.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen,” he announced.

