Connect with us

Sports

Nigeria's Super Eagles to get $7m from CAF if they lift Nations Cup trophy
Advertisement

Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali to undergo final fitness test today

Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali gives update on his injury

Sports

UK firm opens football academy in Nigeria, begins selection process

Sports

Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 to reach AFCON quarter-final

Sports

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE amid sexual assault allegations

Sports

Jürgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of season

Sports

Ivory Coast escapes Nations Cup elimination, as Morocco beat Zambia: List of qualified teams

Sports

Ghana sack Chris Hughton after AFCON group stage elimination

Sports

'Eagles must be more clinical,' Peseiro says after narrow victory against Guinea-Bissau

Sports

Nigeria’s Super Eagles to get $7m from CAF if they lift Nations Cup trophy

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigeria's Super Eagles to get $7m from CAF if they lift Nations Cup trophy

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will get a whooping $7m from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if they go all the way to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Eagles, who are one of the favourites to lift the trophy, will today, Friday, face Angola in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The three times African champions who last won the trophy in 2013, will look to add one more in Ivory Coast, but will first have to overcome a spirited Angolan side today.

Eight teams are playing, seeking to advance to the semifinals.

CAF had revealed the financial rewards for participating nations at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The winner of AFCON 2023 will take home $7 million for lifting the trophy. The runners-up will pocket $4 million. The two losing semi-finalists (two teams) will each receive $2.5 million.

Advertisement

Further down the ranks, the losing quarter-finalists (four teams) will each receive $1.3 million. The eight teams knocked out in the round of 16 will get $800,000 each.

Furthermore, two teams that finished third in their group but fail to advance wilk receive $700,000. The six teams that finished last in their groups got $500,000 each.

The AFCON 2023 prize money, as revealed by CAF

Winner: $7,000,000

Runners-up: $4,000,000

Semi-finalists (two teams): $2,500,000 x 2

Quarter-finalists (four teams): $1,300,000 x 4

Advertisement

Round of 16 (eight teams): $800,000 x 8

The teams ranked 3rd in their group but fail to qualify for the round of 16 (2 teams): $700,000 x 2

The teams ranked 4th in each of the six groups (six teams): $500 000 x 6

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *