Nigeria’s Super Eagles to get $7m from CAF if they lift Nations Cup trophy

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will get a whooping $7m from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if they go all the way to lift the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Eagles, who are one of the favourites to lift the trophy, will today, Friday, face Angola in the quarterfinals of the tournament at the Felix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The three times African champions who last won the trophy in 2013, will look to add one more in Ivory Coast, but will first have to overcome a spirited Angolan side today.

Eight teams are playing, seeking to advance to the semifinals.

CAF had revealed the financial rewards for participating nations at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The winner of AFCON 2023 will take home $7 million for lifting the trophy. The runners-up will pocket $4 million. The two losing semi-finalists (two teams) will each receive $2.5 million.

Advertisement

Further down the ranks, the losing quarter-finalists (four teams) will each receive $1.3 million. The eight teams knocked out in the round of 16 will get $800,000 each.

Furthermore, two teams that finished third in their group but fail to advance wilk receive $700,000. The six teams that finished last in their groups got $500,000 each.

The AFCON 2023 prize money, as revealed by CAF

Winner: $7,000,000

Runners-up: $4,000,000

Semi-finalists (two teams): $2,500,000 x 2

Quarter-finalists (four teams): $1,300,000 x 4

Advertisement

Round of 16 (eight teams): $800,000 x 8

The teams ranked 3rd in their group but fail to qualify for the round of 16 (2 teams): $700,000 x 2

The teams ranked 4th in each of the six groups (six teams): $500 000 x 6