Gov Otti meets with EU ambassador to explore areas of mutual collaboration

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Thursday paid a working visit to the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and to the ECOWAS, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, in Abuja.

Governor Otti met with Ambassador Isopi and the EU’s Political Advisor, Osaro Odemwingie, to explore areas of mutual interest and collaboration towards a robust partnership between Abia State and the European Union.

A return high level visit to Abia State is planned for the coming weeks, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor.

In the Governor’s team were the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Felix; the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu and other Senior aides of the Governor.

