Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday flagged off N14.9 billion Lagere flyover project in Ile Ife with a view to enhancing classical upliftment for tourism.

Governor Adeleke who reiterated the resolve of his administration to develop the state’s infrastructure better than he met it, said his multi-billion naira agenda embedded in his infra plan was targeted at developing major cities in the state.

He said Ile Ife as the source of the Yoruba race lack proper infrastructure, adding that having understood the deep level of infra deficit across the five local governments, his administration decided to address the challenges by applying a big view approach.

“We were at Ilesa last week to flag off road dualisation. Today we are here to bring to reality the construction of a flyover bridge. This iconic bridge, the first of its kind in this land of the source.

“The project location was justified on the ground of easing traffic, facilitating connectivity and attracting adjacent economic activities. Ile Ife deserves not only an infra upgrade but a classical upliftment to enhance the tourism capital of this divine town.

“This is what our government is launching today. We are on a match to greater height for Ile Ife and Osun State as a whole.

“I want to use this platform to assure elders, sons and daughters of Ile Ife that our government is committed to solving the many developmental issues facing this city. We are applying phased project implementation strategies due to the huge infra deficit with attendant low funding capacity. We however assure all and sundry that our strategy will eventually fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of all our people.”

“Our good people of Ile Ife and Osun as a whole, we are here for two in one event. We are flagging off the flyover bridge at Lagere Junction as well as the commencement of 55 kilometers of roads across the 30 local governments and the area office.

“After compliance with the due process and procurement laws, the flyover bridge is awarded to Messrs Sammya Nigeria limited at a total project cost of Fourteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Eight Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy One (N14,938,924,771.45). The completion period is Twelve Months.

“Additionally, I flag off the construction of Local Government Roads totalling 55.86km at the cost of N30,677,814,099.42. This is also to have a completion period of twelve months.”

Speaking at the event, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi implored residents to join hands together with the Osun State Government for the project.

He said, “This is the economic hub of Ile-Ife. We have banks and all manners of businesses here. All the residents of neighbouring communities including Gbongan and many more towns do come to Lagere for trading. People do come from Modakeke to trade here.

“When the governor proposed this project, I was very happy. Ile-Ife is the origin, despite that the governor is from Ede, he remembered his ancestral home. I want to plead with the governor to remember Mayfair Road.

“I want to plead with the governor not to deceive us with the flagoff but please help us to complete this project. Don’t just come here to cut the ribbon but please complete this overhead bridge you unveil today.

“Also, help us to rehabilitate bad roads in Ile-Ife and expand them if need be. Please don’t neglect us and we will continue to pray for you.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr Idowu Bello, explained that the flyover will take off at Lagere and land at Iremo road with dualized carriageway.

He noted that the flyover is designed to be a 10-span bridge with retailing walls at the approaches, adding that the existing structure on ground will be given a facelift to reflect the cradle of Yoruba race when completed.

He said, “Within the 17 months of this Administration, Mr. Governor has completed the rehabilitation of 10Km length of roads spread across lle-Ife and another 5Km Local Government roads will be flagged off today.” h

