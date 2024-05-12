Gov Otti vows to reverse anti-people policies, as Methodist Prelate hails his govt’s strides

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has restated that the interest of the people will continue to come first in policy enactment and implementation, as his administration has taken steps to reverse anything found not to be in line with this expectation.

Governor Otti, who described his administration as a selfless kind of leadership, oriented towards the welfare of the people, assured that he would continue to offer good governance for the benefit of Ndi Abia.

The Governor spoke on Saturday, when he received the leadership of the Methodist Church Nigeria, led by the Prelate, Dr. Oliver Ali Abba, who visited him at his residence in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa South.

“This is a very selfless leadership in Abia State; leadership that is oriented towards the welfare of the people of Abia, and we have taken very bold initiatives in reversing anything that we find that will not be in the interest of Abia people.

“I also listened when you talked about opposition. The opposition will always be there as you rightly pointed out. Even in the Church, we have opposition, but I took note of what you said and that is exactly what we are doing.

“The reality is that they are in the very tiny minority, because majority of the people want good governance, and one thing you can go away with from here is that good governance, Abia people will get,” Governor Otti declared.

According to the Governor, Abia is ‘God’s own State’, and therefore in the hand of God. Consequently, he promised to do only those things that are in tandem with the approval of God’s people.

While acknowledging that he may make mistakes sometimes as a human, Governor Otti pointed out that such mistakes when noticed would be corrected immediately, insisting, however, that he would make deliberate effort to do things that are in the interest of the people.

“On our own as humans, we make mistakes but anytime we make mistakes and we find out we go back an correct them.

“We are not perfect and we do not say that we do not make mistakes but deliberate efforts at doing things that would not be in the interest of the people it would not happen here under my watch,” he pledged.

Governor Otti, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, thanked the Methodist Church for the massive support given to him during the campaigns for the 2023 governorship election that brought him into office, especially for mobilising massively during the election.

Earlier in his address, the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Ali Abba, who said he was in the State on a routine apostolic visit to diocese in Umuahia Archdiocese, congratulated Governor Otti on his resounding victory in the 2023 governorship election.

Dr. Abba also recalled the joyous celebration that followed Governor Otti’s victory across the State, which he said demonstrated that the Governor is a man approved by God for Abia State.

He applauded Governor Otti for restoring the dignity of Abia people, enthroning good governance and qualitative political leadership in the State. He observed that the policies and successes of Governor Otti have become a subject of discourse, both at home and abroad.

The Methodist Prelate identified such areas as significant improvement in power supply in Aba and its environs through the Geometric Power Plant; retrofitting of the Abia State healthcare system; reconstruction of strategic roads, such as Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Ossah Road in Umuahia, as well as payment of salary and pension arrears in the State as speaking volumes of the Governor’s achievements in just under one year in office.

“I commend you for your record of achievements in Abia, just under a year. You have done marvelously well especially in ensuring that workers and pensioners are paid what they are owed,” he told the Governor.

The leader of the Methodist Church charged the Governor to remain upright in all his dealings and courageous to challenge what he described as the old governance order, while also urging him not to be afraid to make the right decisions and continue to look up to God for his divine guidance.

The Prelate was accompanied on his visit to the Governor by the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Umuahia Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo Opoko, and other leaders of the church.

