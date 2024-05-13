Makinde tasks Adeleke on more infrastructural developments in Osun

Oyo State governor and vice chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Monday tasked his Osun state counterpart, Ademola Adeleke to expedite action on more infrastructural developments in the state.

Engr. Makinde stated this in Ede during the installation ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Asiwaju of Ede land; a title conferred on him by His Royal Majesty, Oba Adesola Lawal, the Timi of Ede land.

He said Adeleke sticked to his promise that he would compete with him in terms of infrastructural developments, signs of which he saw via series of infrastructural projects going on in the state.

He encouraged the governor not to relent in his developmental efforts.

“I thank God for my brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke. When he came in as the governor of Osun State, he challenged me that he would compete with me with infrastructure. When I came today I saw that work is ongoing in the state.

“I am the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and I am speaking on their behalf. Dapo is here, Sanwolu is also here. On behalf of all the governors, I want to congratulate you,” he said.

Speaking, the newly installed Asiwaju of Ede land, Governor Adeleke said the Chieftaincy title bestowed on him is a deep challenge to do more in terms of impacting positively in the lives of the people

He assured that he would not relent in carrying the light of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across the state.

Adeleke said the conferment of the Chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Ede on him, as one of Adeleke dynasty, is equally a futher call to service by the dynasty.

He vowed to be a frontliner of development and growth for Ede land and the state as a whole.

Adeleke thanked Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Timi in council and all the indigenes of Ede for finding him worthy to be honoured with the frontline Chieftaincy title.

He dedicated the Chieftaincy title to his late father, mother and to his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, his eldest brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke and his heart loving sister Mrs Dupe Adeleke Sanni.

“As I assume this new role, I seek the cooperation, prayers and support of all and sundry for our dedication to take Osun to a greater height” Adeleke concluded

Highlights of the programme included launching of multi-million naira ultra modern palace for the town.

