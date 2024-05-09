Connect with us

Osun: Adeleke has spent N2bn on community devt, Says Abokede
Number of out-of-school children in Nigeria rises to 18.3m – UNICEF

N2.7bn Fraud: Hadi Sirika gets ₦100m bail

Activists stage protest, demand release of detained FIJ journalist, Daniel Ojukwu

Kaduna begins move to relocate 359 schools over insecurity

Gov Otti flags off 3.5km Osisioma-Ekeakpara road

Gov Otti condoles with Nuhu Ribadu over brother's death

US govt, Coca-Cola Foundation partner to launch Nigeria Plastic Solutions Activity

ICAN commends Gov Otti's transformation of Abia

Gunmen kill one, abduct travellers on Sagamu-Benin expressway

21 seconds ago

Osun: Adeleke has spent N2bn on community devt, Says Abokede

 

Funmi Aderonke Abokede, the General Manager of Osun State Community and Social Development Agency, says the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has spent N2bn on community development across the state.

She noted that the agency has completed 176 micro-projects across the 30 local governments in the state.

Featuring on an interactive programme organised by the Correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osogbo tagged, ‘News Point’ Abokede pointed out that the projects which are under Osun CARES cut across health, education and sanitation.

She explained that 38 projects were completed in education, eleven in health, 121 in water, while six social economic projects were done between November 2022 and April 2024.

Abokede noted that 185,825 residents of the state have benefited from the water and health center projects since the inception of Governor Adeleke administration.

She said that the Osun CSDA project is to complement the effort of the macro projects of Governor Adeleke.

Abokede stressed that with the help of the agency, the present government has contributed immensely to the lives of people who are downtrodden, vulnerable, voiceless in the various communities in the state.

“185,825 beneficiaries (91,286 males and females 94,439) have benefitted from water projects and health centres since the inception of Governor Ademola Adeleke,” she added.

“We are not relaxing, our agency is working to touch lives of people who are downtrodden, vulnerable, voiceless who would be easily forgotten.

“We commend the state government for support and we seek for more in the direction of Transformer and roads.”

