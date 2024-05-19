'We'll follow him to PDP,' Obi's supporters react as Atiku says he's willing to step down for him in 2027 if...

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s declaration that he would be willing to step down for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, should the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agree to hand him the ticket, has continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians.

While many of Obi’s supporters say they will gladly follow him back to the PDP, some of those who support Atiku’s ambition insist that he would not step down for anyone, and are instead urging the former Anambra State governor to accept the vice president slot.

“If Peter Obi moves to PDP. WE will go with him as long as he’s the person on the presidential ballot,” noted an X user, Tosin Olugbenga, @TosinOlugbenga. “Peter Obi will take the light there, and when theirs lights, darkness disappears. You can cry blood.”

Another user, FS Yusuf, @FS_Yusuf_, noted that, “Peter Obi may run under the PDP for the 2027 election and every hand needs to be on deck. Rescuing Nigeria should be the priority.”

Yusuf stated further that, “Peter Obi joining another Party for the 2027 election will have nothing to do with his fundamental principles. His principles are as firm and unwavering as his name. His message has been one – THE PEOPLE FIRST.”

On his part, Victor Segun Olomola, @segun_olomola, said, “Peter Obi is my party, Obidient movement is my community. They rigged election and declared themselves winner. When the consequences of election begins to manifest, they are still the one complaining more than the Obidient movement that they said they want to teach a lesson.”

However, a supporter of Abubakar, @UcheDec_, maintained that Atiku, who was the main opposition party’s candidate in 2023 will not step down for any other candidate.

“Atiku Abubakar can’t step down for anybody. Nigerians should support him for a better prosperous nation,” he said. “Atiku is the only path to defeat Tinubu in 2027 and the root to Igbo presidency.”

Atiku had disclosed in an interview with BBC Hausa that he will support Obi the party decides that it is the turn of the South-East in 2027, adding that he vied to be president last year because the race was thrown open.

“I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it,” Atiku said.

“As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him,” he added.

The PDP chieftain also said there is a possibility for the merger between the PDP and Labour Party, adding that the members of the party would decide his fate in the 2027 general elections.

He also explained that his recent meeting with Obi might indicate a possible alliance leading up to the 2027 general elections.

Speaking about the meeting, Atiku said, “It’s just a normal friendly meeting that we often have, particularly among us in the opposition parties. Such meetings are healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and in the country’s interest.”

About the possibility of the merger, he said, “Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal. So, it’s possible, and nothing can stop it if we wish to achieve that.”

Advertisement

He denied that the choice of presidential candidate might frustrate the merger discussion, and said, “That’s not true. That challenge will not arise. I can tell you that the choice of who will fly the flag of the party won’t be an issue.”

In his clarification about his active part in politics, he said, “Yes, we can’t keep quiet and watch things go wrong. People are suffering and we are committed to making Nigeria a better place.

“It means you are not tired of politics of Nigeria? Not at all. I am still in active politics in Nigeria, at least, as long as God permits.

“My age doesn’t stop the young ones from testing their fate. Everybody, irrespective of age, is allowed to aspire to be anybody in the society, politically or otherwise.”

Regarding his 2027 Presidential ambition, the former Vice President said “That would depend on the decision of my party. I can’t make any categorical statement on that. It’s the duty of the party to decide on the way to go in the next election.

“Until that time comes. Let’s just wait and see how it will turn out.

“It must not be interpreted like that. I must not be eyeing elections to have meetings with political friends and associates. Currently, we are practising democracy in this country which we fought for with our blood,” he added.

News continues after this Advertisement