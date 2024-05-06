Sen. Oyewumi commends Gov Adeleke over teachers recruitment, visits TESCOM

The Deputy Minority Leader of the senate, and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Dr. Lere Oyewumi, has commended Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for recruiting 5,250 teachers in both Primary and Secondary Schools in the State.

Oyewumi gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) office.

The Deputy Minority Leader of the senate, who was elated with the step taken by the governor promised to donate a building for the State Government to House the Commission to compliments State government efforts.

News continues after this Advertisement

Oyewumi further lauded the Executive Governor of the State for organizing a credible Computer Based Test (CBT) for applicants into the state teaching Service.

According to the Senator “the CBT is a testimony for the Governor’s love for quality education and an effort to alleviate the problem of unemployment in the state.

Senator Oyewumi noted that “the state secondary education system had really been in shambles for the past few years until Senator Adeleke came to revitalize the decay in the education sector”.

While welcoming the Senator to the Commission, the TESCOM Chairman, Comrade Temitope Mustapha who was represented by Commissioners 1 and 2 in the Commission, Dr. Abioye Oyewusi and Hon. Sikiru Oyelakin appreciated the Senator for his passion and love for education and particularly for his concern for the upliftment of the commission.

The Commissioners explained that the Commission is making frantic efforts to rekindle the education light of secondary education in the State.

They lamented that past administration in the state had messed up the educational systems, particularly the secondary education which had put the state in 35th position in the West African Examination Council national assessment.

They maintained that only those who passed the CBT credibly in various subjects would be considered in the teachers recruitment exercise. “We are committed to excellence in the recruitment, but not half baked teachers. We shall also training and run seminars for the teachers when they are employed in order to give them modern basic pedagogical skills needed for teachings,” the TESCOM Commissioners said.

While thanking the Senator on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Funke Fabusuyi, the Director of Finance Mr. O. Oluwasami commended the Senator for his visit and his promise to donate a building to the State Government to accommodate the Teaching Service Commission.

News continues after this Advertisement