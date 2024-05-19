Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, frontline governorship hopeful in Anambra State 2025 election, has noted that Nigerian citizens must realise that they hold the necessary power to change the country’s future.

This is as he advocated active citizenship as a panacea to the challenges facing Nigeria.

Ozigbo, who delivered a speech at the 7th-12th Convocation of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, on Friday, said faithful citizenship “is more than enjoying rights,” it also involves the activation of “the power to resist injustice in your society.”

Speaking on the topic, ‘Redeeming Ourselves: A Call for True Citizenship,’ Ozigbo, a chieftain of the Labour Party, said that Nigerians, as citizens, must realize that they hold within them “the power to shape the future, to lead with courage and compassion, and to make a difference in the world.”

He noted that our duties as citizens “is about recognising our past mistakes, taking responsibility for them, and committing to a better future.”

He said, “faithful citizenship is more than a title; it is a call to action,” the immediate Past President and Group CEO, Transcorp Plc added:

“Remember that faithful citizenship is not a passive state but an active commitment. It is about standing up for justice, advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves, and working tirelessly to create a society that reflects our highest ideals.

“Active citizenship means holding yourself and, in turn, your government and leaders accountable. Society falters when leaders are not held to account, and it is our duty as citizens to ensure that they serve with integrity and transparency.

“To be a good citizen, operate within the law, strive for excellence, and let your actions be a testament to the values you hold dear.

“Each of you has the power to make a difference, to be a beacon of hope and progress. Together, let’s build a nation where every voice is heard, every person is valued, and every dream has the chance to flourish.

He told the diverse crowd of scholars and dignitaries including Senator Victor Umeh: “Our responsibility as citizens is crucial.

“The Almighty God has blessed us with abundant natural and human resources. If Nigeria is not in its rightful place in the comity of nations where it should be, the issue lies in our abuse of citizenship.

“You are equipped not just with knowledge and talents but also with responsibility. You must harness your knowledge, skills, and collective will to build a nation that reflects our highest ideals.

“We are blessed with vast natural and human resources, but these blessings come with the responsibility to steward them wisely and justly.

“Our nation’s future hinges on our ability to rise above the failures of the past and embrace a new ethos of citizenship grounded in integrity, service, and compassion.

“You have the power to resist injustice in your society. Faithful citizenship is more than enjoying rights; it requires fulfilling your duties with integrity and commitment to building a better future.

‘The discipline and values you have acquired at this institution demand that you strive for excellence and make a meaningful contribution.”

“Today, I call on each of you, as graduates of Tansian University, to be the torchbearers of this new vision. I urge you all to embrace your role as active citizens and work tirelessly to create a society that honours dignity, justice, and equality.

“By doing so, you will not only redeem yourselves but also pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come. Your role in nation-building is not just crucial; it is your purpose. It is your purpose to positively impact society and contribute to the progress of our nation.”

Ozigbo advised the students that in order to tackle future challenges, they must be good planners who engage in scenario planning, tasking them to “prioritise your needs while pursuing excellence.

“Let your entrepreneurial spirit be driven by value, not just by making money. Many young people who fall into trouble do so because they lack morals in pursuing money. Do not aspire to make it through dishonest means. Quick money has consequences, and regrets often follow.

“As an entrepreneur who operates at the top in various sectors, I assure you that hard work and patience are always rewarded. The giver of every good thing is a just God who rewards us according to our efforts and His mercies. Without Him, we can achieve nothing.”

