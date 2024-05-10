Osun CoS, Akinleye Congratulates Gov. Adeleke on installation as Asiwaju of Ede

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has congratulated the governor, Ademola Adeleke on his installation as Asiwaju of Ede land.

He also rejoiced with him on his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed eulogised the brain behind Osun multi billion Infra development over series of infrastructural developments ongoing in the state.

He said the installation of Governor Adeleke as the new Asiwaju of Ede land is a well deserved honour going by the governor’s strides and contributions to the development of Ede land.

Akinleye attested to the ability of the newly installed Asiwaju of Ede land in bringing more developments to the town and also fostering unity among the Indigenes of the town.

The Osun CoS described the brand new chief whose installation coincided with his birthday anniversary as a lucky human being who is divinely destined by God .

He cited series of developmental projects which God has used him to facilitate to the state, noting that his installation as Asiwaju of Ede land has been divinely ordained.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates wants to sincerely congratulate his Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke on his installation as the new Asiwaju of Ede land.

“Your installation coincided with your birthday anniversary which symbolises your super being. I am happy to associate with you today. I am proud to be your chief of staff because you are embedded with lot of positive ideas. My boss, I say big congratulations to you on this double honour, it’s a well deserved one, and I am so happy for you. Once again, congratulations sir.”

