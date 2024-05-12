Osun NUP Congratulates Gov. Adeleke on Installation As Asiwaju of Ede

Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has congratulated the governor of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his installation as Asiwaju of Ede land.

The union, in a congratulatory message issued and jointly signed by its state chairman and secretary, Prince Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina, also rejoiced with the governor on his birthday anniversary which coincided with his installation ceremony.

Osun NUP described Governor Adeleke as extraordinary man, ordained by God for a spectacular purposes.

News continues after this Advertisement

It said Osun people are so lucky to have Governor Adeleke at this time going by the series of developmental programs and policies of the governor.

The union described the new Asiwaju of Ede as an angel in human flesh, adding that the ancient town of Ede have chosen the right person for the Chieftaincy title.

The pensioners union also congratulated the people’s governor on his birthday anniversary, prayed to God to give the governor grace and enablement to do exploit in his new beginning.

News continues after this Advertisement