Asiwaju of Ede: Sen. Oyewumi felicitates with Gov. Adeleke

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, has extended his congratulatory message to the Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his conferment as Asiwaju of Ede land, just as he wished the governor well on his birthday anniversary.

This was contained in a congratulatory message personally issued, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

Senator Oyewumi described the choice of Governor Adeleke as the Asiwaju of Ede land as the best thing to happen to the ancient town.

He said the last Asiwaju of Ede land, late Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, had laid good legacies which would be complemented by he newly installed Asiwaju.

The senator who attested to the intellectual prowess of the new Asiwaju of Ede, assured the ancient town of more goodies as governor Adeleke is a game changer.

Oyewumi described the Osun governor as ‘Mr. Talk and Do,’ saying that he is always a man of his words, while citing the numerous infrastructural developments going on the state.

He averred that Governor Adeleke has changed the scenario of governance through series of project embedded in his multi billion Infra plans.

He congratulate the governor on his birthday that coincided with his installation as Asiwaju of Ede land, saying good people deserved good material.

Oyewumi equally felicitated with Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal and all Ede Indigenes of Ede for the new era that has come to the town, noting that the era of Governor Adeleke as Asiwaju of Ede would be known for good.

