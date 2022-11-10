Kolango, Oluwatuyi, others for LABAF Literacy Day, November 17

Founder of the Rainbow Book Club and Hostess of the Port Harcourt World Book City, Koko Kalango and the President of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria, BAN, Mr Dare Oluwatuyi are among speakers billed to headline the Literacy Day at the 2022 Lagos Book and Arts Festival, LABAF.

The event which takes place on Thursday November 17 would hold at the Freedom Park, Lagos and has the theme, ‘Seamlessly getting books to libraries and readers.’

Other speakers and participants at the parley include Toni Kan of Globacom, Obianuju Onuorah of the National Library of Nigeria, Taiwo Ajayi of the Nigerian Library Association, Segun Dada of Kawe Books, Ifeanyi Avajah of the Association of Nigerian Authors and Funmi Ilori of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP.

Others are Olakunle Kasumu of the Channels Book Club, Amarachukwu Chimeka of Purple Shelves, Azafi Omoluabi of Paressia, and the author and librarian, Omowumi Segun.

The event is being jointly convened by NBRP and the Committee for Relevant Art, CORA and will also witness the signing of an MOU on reading promotions in Nigeria between both organisations.

While the Committee for Relevant Art is a culture promotions organisation that has organised the annual LABAF event for two decades and counting, NBRP is the amalgam of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria.

The proceedings from the session would also form the hub of the presentation to be made to the Lagos State Governor and Speaker of the House of Assembly during the April 25 Lagos Book Walk event that NBRP is convening to flag off the commencement of the tenure of Lagos as Nigerian National Book Clubs City, 2023.