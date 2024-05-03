Connect with us

Nation

Kaduna: Bandits kill eight vigilantes, kidnap two village heads, others
Advertisement

Nation

NGE harps on crucial role of press freedom in democracy, good governance

Nation

Osun taskforce on petrol scarcity raids petrol stations

Nation

Steer Clear of Selection of Imam in Inisa, IMEA Warns Adeleke, Monarch

Nation

May Day: Your welfare remains our priority, Otti tells workers

Nation

May Day: Labour gives FG May 31 deadline, insists on N615,000 minimum wage 

Nation

16 burnt to death in road crash at Ekwegbe Enugu State

Nation

May Day: Osun CoS congratulates workers, harps on more mutual synergy

Nation

May Day: Sen. Oyewumi felicitates Nigerian Workers

Nation

UK sends voluntary asylum seeker to Rwanda

Nation

Kaduna: Bandits kill eight vigilantes, kidnap two village heads, others

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kaduna: Bandits kill eight vigilantes, kidnap two village heads, others

Bandits have reportedly killed eight members of a vigilante group and two others in Kakangi and Unguwan Matinja communities in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The village heads of Kakangi and Kisaya villages under Kakangi Ward were also abducted, Punch reported.

Punch quoted a resident of the LG identified as Idris Khalid, who confirmed the incident ti have said that the gun-wielding men invaded the villages at about early Thursday.

News continues after this Advertisement

The eight vigilante members who were killed in Kakangi were Bala Kamba, Abdurrahman Musa (Ubale), Kabiru Dan Dugui, Hambali Abu, Aliyu Abu, Nura Jika (Maleka), Mubarak Musa (Dan Wamba) and Ikra Hantsi.

Khalid added that the two victims in the Ungwan Matinja community under Gayam Ward were identified as Christopher Abubakar and Isah Gambo.

He said the vigilantes were attacked while trailing the kidnapped victims who were abducted on their way to a burial between Kakangi and Sabon Layi.

“The vigilantes engaged the terrorists, killing scores of them but could not rescue the two traditional rulers and others.

“Normally, anytime there is a kidnap incident, the vigilantes always trail the terrorists to rescue the victims.

“It’s unfortunate that in the process, eight gallant officers of the vigilantes who have been sacrificing in ensuring the safety of our people were lost,” the resident said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said investigation was still ongoing.

“We are investigating the matter to unravel the true story because the area where the incident happened had a network problem.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *