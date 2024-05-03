Kaduna: Bandits kill eight vigilantes, kidnap two village heads, others

Bandits have reportedly killed eight members of a vigilante group and two others in Kakangi and Unguwan Matinja communities in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The village heads of Kakangi and Kisaya villages under Kakangi Ward were also abducted, Punch reported.

Punch quoted a resident of the LG identified as Idris Khalid, who confirmed the incident ti have said that the gun-wielding men invaded the villages at about early Thursday.

The eight vigilante members who were killed in Kakangi were Bala Kamba, Abdurrahman Musa (Ubale), Kabiru Dan Dugui, Hambali Abu, Aliyu Abu, Nura Jika (Maleka), Mubarak Musa (Dan Wamba) and Ikra Hantsi.

Khalid added that the two victims in the Ungwan Matinja community under Gayam Ward were identified as Christopher Abubakar and Isah Gambo.

He said the vigilantes were attacked while trailing the kidnapped victims who were abducted on their way to a burial between Kakangi and Sabon Layi.

“The vigilantes engaged the terrorists, killing scores of them but could not rescue the two traditional rulers and others.

“Normally, anytime there is a kidnap incident, the vigilantes always trail the terrorists to rescue the victims.

“It’s unfortunate that in the process, eight gallant officers of the vigilantes who have been sacrificing in ensuring the safety of our people were lost,” the resident said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said investigation was still ongoing.

“We are investigating the matter to unravel the true story because the area where the incident happened had a network problem.”

