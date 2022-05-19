Nigerian booksellers under the aegis the Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), have restated their call for speedy passage of national book policy, which they said is long overdue.

The booksellers made the call in a communique signed Dare Oluwatuyi, BAN president, and issued at the close of the 2022 Booksellers Conference held at Harbour Point Events Centre, Lagos, on Saturday, May 14.

As part of the activities of the Nigerian International Bookfair 2022, the association hosted the onference on ‘Repositioning Bookselling in Nigeria: A Call to Greater Action.’

The session rose with the following conclusions:

– Booksellers should take delight in the fact that they are carrying out a noble and valuable service in society.

-Distortions in the book chain in Nigeria and developments in the technology space have imposed heavy burdens on the practice of bookselling in the country that need to be addressed.

-Booksellers were enjoined to collectively and individually take up the challenge of upskilling and retooling themselves and their operations to be able to address the new dynamics.that have been called up.

-In addition to continued regular attendance and participation at the Nigerian International Book Fair, more opportunities should be created for booksellers to continually discuss matters related to their trade among themselves through stand-alone conferences and workshops that are convened by BAN.

-Other stakeholders in the book trade and government should open up to more readily supporting and cooperating with booksellers in order to ensure a win-win scenario for all.

-Booksellers in Nigeria, organised under the aegis of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria, BAN restate their total aversion to piracy and copyright violations and pledge to continue working with all other stakeholders in containing and combating the scourge. They also undertake to continue to work with other stakeholders in correcting the existing distortions of the book chain and towards ensuring the speedy coming into effect of the long-overdue National Book Policy.