EFCC denies releasing list of ex-govs facing corruption charges
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it feels obliged to dissociate itself from “a phantom report circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption.”

According to the commission in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its spokesperson, the report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors,” the statement added.

“The public is enjoined to ignore the report as it is false and misleading.

“The media is advised to endeavour to crosscheck facts pertaining to matters under investigation with the Commission to avoid misleading the public with false and inaccurate reports.”

 

