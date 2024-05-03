Cadbury Nigeria Plc reports N7.32bn loss in Q1 2024

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has declared a loss after tax of N7.32 billion for the 3 months period ended 31 March 2024.

The manufacturing company reported revenue of N23.696 billion for the 3 months period, up by 43.06%, from N16.563 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Loss after tax of N7.32 billion was reported in Q1 2024 as against the profit after tax of N3.45 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Earnings per share of Cadbury stands at negative N3.90.

At the share price of N17, the P/E ratio of Cadbury stands at negative 4.36x with earnings yield of negative 22.92%.

