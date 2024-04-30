Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old lawyer, has won the coveted Miss Universe title for the province of Buenos Aires, proving that age is just a number in certain instances.

According to a report at the weekend by Indian news outlet, WION, Rodriguez become the first sexagenarian in beauty pageant history to claim such an honour, paving the way for a new era of inclusivity and diversity.

Rodriguez, who hails from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina’s Buenos Aires Province, will now represent her province in the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina, scheduled for May 2024.

Her victory is a testament to the Miss Universe Organisation’s recent decision to remove age limits for contestants, opening the doors for women of all ages to participate starting in 2024.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values.

“I am the first of this generation to start with this,” Rodriguez said, expressing her excitement.

The 60-year-old lawyer and journalist attributed her win to the judges’ recognition of her confidence and passion to represent women of her generation.

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation.

“I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024,” she continued.

According to the report, Rodriguez’s triumph is not only a personal accomplishment but also a significant milestone for the Miss Universe Organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

By removing age limits, the pageant has opened its doors to a wider range of women, allowing them to showcase their beauty, confidence, and talent regardless of their age.

“In September 2023, the Miss Universe Organisation announced that there would no longer be age limits for pageant contestants. Every woman over the age of 18 can participate, starting in 2024. In the past, only women aged 18 to 28 could participate,” the report stated.

Miss Universe 2024 will be held in Mexico. The country has hosted the pageant four times in the past: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978.

