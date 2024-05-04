Connect with us

Business

ASR Africa begins construction of N250m 500-capacity lecture theatre for Adamawa varsity
Advertisement

Business

GTCO Plc declares PBT of ₦509.3bn in 2024 Q1 unaudited results

Business

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023

Business

NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity

Business

Cadbury Nigeria Plc reports N7.32bn loss in Q1 2024

Business

Nigeria now effectively a failed state - Donald Duke

Business

UBA champions youth empowerment through graduate programme

Business

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% PBT growth to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Business

Nigeria has lost passion for fighting for what is right - Awoyemi

Business

Court okays issuance of contempt notice on CBN Gov

Business

ASR Africa begins construction of N250m 500-capacity lecture theatre for Adamawa varsity

Published

1 hour ago

on

ASR Africa begins construction of N250m 500-capacity lecture theatre for Adamawa varsity

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has begun the construction of a 500-capacity lecture theatre and wash facilities for the Adamawa State University, Mubi.

This project according to a statement, is coming after the nomination of the institution as a recipient of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS), by the Board of Directors of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Stephen A. Lagu, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of BUA group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the rare philanthropy gesture towards the university. He stated that the intervention of the Chairman would reduce the physical infrastructure deficit at their new campus and promote sanitation and hygiene in the university. He added that the choice of the 500-seat lecture theatre with the four boreholes at different locations within the campus was identified and agreed to by the relevant organs of the institution with the ASR Africa team.

News continues after this Advertisement

Dr Ubon Udoh (MD / CEO, ASR Africa), in his remarks, congratulated the institution for qualifying for the nomination by the Board of Directors of ASR Africa. He stated that the rigorous selection process which includes stringent criteria such as the quality of service delivered by the university and the pedigree of graduands from the institution at the national and international levels, proves that the university is keeping up with its vision as a leading institution of learning in the region. He encouraged the management and students to ensure proper use and maintenance of the facilities as a show of appreciation for the grant given to them.

The Tertiary Education Grant Scheme of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative is part of the efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu to give back to the African continent and make a lasting impact in education as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *