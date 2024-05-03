Connect with us

Gov Otti constitutes Abia security advisory council board, names Gen Ihejirika chairman 
Published

2 hours ago

on

Gov Otti constitutes board of Abia security advisory council, trust fund

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has approved the constitution of a Security Advisory Council and Security Trust Fund for the state, a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary said on Friday.

Consequently, Governor Otti has appointed the following persons as members.

SECURITY ADVISORY COUNCIL

1.     Lt. Gen. Azubuike Onyeabo Ihejirika, Rtd. – Chairman
2.     DIG Uche Ivy Okoronkwo, Rtd. – Vice Chairman
3.     Mr. Ray Nkemdirim, MFR
4.     Maj. Gen. Abel Obi Umahi, Rtd.
5.     AVM Emmanuel Chukwu, Rtd.
6.     Maj. Gen. J.O. Nwaogbo, Rtd
7.     Navy Cmdr Macdonald Ubah Rtd. – Secretary

SECURITY TRUST FUND

1.     Chief Stanley Obiamarije – Chairman
2.     Owelle Greg Okafor
3.     Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma
4.     Chief Johnson Chukwu
5.     Mrs. Josephine Nweze
6.     Mrs. Nkechi Obi
7.     Mr. Bank-Anthony Okoroafor

Their appointments take immediate effect.

 

