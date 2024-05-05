‘Fake news,’ No bishop was kidnapped in Abia – Police

The Abia State government has advised the general public to disregard “a misleading online report alleging that gunmen on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, abducted an Archbishop of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Uka Uka Osim in Abia State.”

A statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to Governor Alex Otti in a statement on Saturday, said the report is outright falsehood as the police in Abia State have since confirmed that no such incident occurred anywhere in the State.

Some online reports on Saturday had quoted one Bishop Dennis Onuoha of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star of saying that Archbishop Osim, his wife, son, and three other priests of the religious group, were kidnapped in Abia while on their way to Anambra State.

However, Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, who confirmed that no such incident happened in Abia, said he had been in touch with Bishop Dennis Onuoha, who denied saying that the incident happened in Abia.

Onuoha, in a chat with the CP, confirmed that the kidnapping incident did not occur in Abia but somewhere in Awka, Anambra State, while the Archbishop, his family members, and the three other priests were on their way back to Abia State from Anambra, on Wednesday.

CP Onwuemelie adviced the media, particularly bloggers and online reporters, to always crosscheck their facts before rushing to post.

The Commissioner of Police enjoined the general public to go about their businesses without fear as Abia is safe, while emphasising the readiness of the police and other security agencies in the state to deal with any act of criminality.

