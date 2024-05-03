FCMB Group Plc has declared a final dividend of 50 kobo for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N516.36 billion for the 12 months period, up by 82.47% from N282.98 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 198.82% to N93.018 billion from N31.129 billion reported in FY 2023.

Earnings per share of FCMB for the year under review stands at N4.70.

At the share price of N7.10, the P/E ratio of FCMB stands at1.51x with earnings yield of 66.16%.

The Qualification date for the proposed dividend is Monday, 13 May 2024.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, 14 May – Friday 17 May 2024.

On Friday, 24 May 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday, 13 May 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

