Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, says he regrets the fact that Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, is not in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as he noted that the people of Abia State have begun to get their dignity back because of the work that the governor is doing.

Kalu, who spoke on Friday when he visited Governor Otti at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, praised the Governor for the selfless work he has been doing in the State since he assumed office 11 months ago.

“You are doing well,” Kalu declared. “I came here to tell the whole world that you are doing well.

“As the Deputy Speaker, you are not in my party, again, though I am regretting it that you’re not in my party. But I want you to know that among the people that came here (with me) are members of other political parties, the people that are pleased with what you are doing.

“I came to tell you that you are bringing out the name of Abia. We are solidly recovering our dignity, raising our shoulders because of your selfless approach to Governance. You are living up to your pledge.”

Kalu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, pledged his continued support for Governor Otti, despite belonging to different political parties, for as long as he is working for Abia people.

“We are seeing it. We will stand by you come rain, come shine. What are we looking for in leadership if not to impact lives? You are an accomplished man. You are not looking for a big name because you have earned it before coming into politics. You are not looking for money, you have been eating rice before Christmas, that is the truth we know.

“We are seeing the signs; that the steps you are taking will take us to the Promised Land.

“I have sat down to analyse your approach. Your approach is, do a general work for the people first before individuals,” Kalu affirmed.

He thanked Governor Otti for the honour done to him last December, when the Governor hosted a homecoming reception to welcome him back into Abia, shortly after he was elected Deputy Speaker by his colleagues in the Federal House.

Responding, Governor Otti expressed deep appreciation for the Deputy Speaker and attested to the numerous support that he has received from him.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank him for all the support, and he has given so much support that has attracted a lot of projects. I believe that the last one was an industrial court in Aba. We have already found a location for it and very soon work will start,” Governor Otti disclosed.

Another project the State is getting the backing of the Deputy Speaker is an airport, which according to the Governor is already provided for in the Federal budget as airstrip.

“An airport is in the works. I have had a discussion with him (Deputy Speaker) and with the Honourable Minister of Aviation, and we know that what differentiates an airstrip from an airport is the runway. Since the budget has made provision for an airstrip, we believe we can also make it an airport.

“We’ve identified the location; very soon a team that has been put together by the Federal Government will be here. And it is the real airport not a virtual airport,” the Governor enthused.

Governor Otti went ahead to brief the Deputy Speaker and his entourage among whom were the member representing Isialangwa North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe; the former Minister of Labour, Chief Emeka Wogu and erstwhile Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, of some of the things he has been doing to move Abia forward.

He said: “There are a lot of things that we have in stock. But we also know that everyone of these things will fail if we do not secure the State very well. That is why we have paid so much attention to security from day one. If you commit any serious crime here, just give us between 36 and 48 hours, we will get you. And, we are using a combination of sophisticated technology and very, very committed personnel of the Nigerian security system.

“So, just last night, we set up a Security Advisory Council headed by General Onyeabor Ihejirika and a seven-man crack team that will work in consonance with security agencies and Government to design proper security architecture that is not only robust but will serve the purposes of not just the now but the future.

“We have also set up a Security Trust Fund that is headed by our brother from Ukwa East, Chief Stanley Obiamarije, and some other trusted persons, businessmen and women, who will support us in ensuring that we are able to fund our security architecture.”

According to Governor Otti, the government of Abia State under his watch, has simplified governance and this explains why the State is working.

“We’re just doing simple things; maybe we’re doing them differently just to show that leadership is actually simple. Any time you complicate matters then you’re trying to confuse people. It’s either you’re building a road or you’re not building a road. It’s either your health centres are working or they’re not working,” the Governor explained.

