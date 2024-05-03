Dig-Once Policy: Abia govt suspends all excavation, trenching activities

The government of Abia State has temporarily suspended all excavation and trenching activities in the state, following the signing into law of the Dig- Once Policy by the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The policy, according to the government, marks a significant milestone in the advancement of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure in Abia State.

This policy, according to a statement by Hon. Matthew C. Ekwuribe, Commissioner, Ministry of Digital Economy and SME’s, who doubles as Secretary of Dig Once Implementation Council, will serve as a legal framework to guide the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure across the state, streamlining processes and ensuring efficient use of resources and harmonising all Fibre-optic Ducts.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to the statement, the Dig-Once Policy holds immense importance for our State’s future development.

“By coordinating/harmonising excavation and trenching activities along public Right-of-Ways (RoW), we can minimise disruptions, reduce costs, and expedite the deployment of broadband Internet services. This proactive approach not only enhances connectivity but also lays the groundwork for economic growth, innovation, and prosperity for all Abians,” it added.

“In the light of this development, the Abia State Government hereby announces a temporary and immediate cessation of all excavation/trenching activities in the State until a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is selected to oversee the implementation of the Policy.

“Further more, all prior issued RoW by the State to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), not yet implemented as at the day of this statement, is hereby suspended.

“This measure is important to ensure proper coordination and adherence to the policy guidelines as well as safeguarding the interests of both the public and private sectors.

“To this end, ANYONE, corporate or individual, who violates this Policy, will be sanctioned and penalised in accordance with the law.

“The Government urges full cooperation from all MNOs and ISPs, as the State strives to harmonise all ducts and create a conducive and decent environment for all.”

News continues after this Advertisement