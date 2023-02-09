Mr. Dare Oluwatuyi, the managing director of CSS Bookshops Limited and president of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), has been elected Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT).

Oluwatuyi, who is also an Honorary Trustee of the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria, was elected into his new role at the close of the two-day Annual General meeting of the Trust which came to a close at Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

Also elected as Vice Chairman of the Trust is CIPPON President, Mr. Oluwagbemi Malomo.

Congratulating his successor, the outgoing Chairman of NBFT and Managing Director, Accessible Publishing, Mr. Adedapo Gbadega, pledged to continue to support him and the work of the association.

On hus part, Oluwatuyi promised not to disappoint the confidence reposed upon him by this new task even as he called for even greater enthusiasm from all so as to continue with the mandate of properly positioning the Trust and indeed the book ecosystem in Nigerian National life.

Also present at the occasion were Nigerian Publishers Association President, Dr Cyril Anioke; Nigerian Library Association President, Pastor Dominic Omokaro and Nigerian Copyright Commission DG, Dr. John Asein, who observed the proceedings.

Others included pioneer NBFT Chairman, Mr. Dayo Alabi, ANA President, Mr. Camillus Ukah, Alhaji Rilwan Absulsalam, Mr. Tunji Okegbola and the NBFT Executive Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Omotubi.

The Nigerian Book Fair Trust organises the annual Nigerian International Book Fair and the 22nd edition which would address, among other concerns, issues related to the National Book Policy Challenge in Africa holds from May 10 to 13, 2023 at Yard 58, Oregun, Lagos.