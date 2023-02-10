Mr. Dare Oluwatuyi, the newly elected chairman of Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT) says partnership between stakeholders in the book industry and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is key to curbing piracy in the country.

Oluwatuyi, who is the managing director of CSS Bookshops and president of Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), made the remark while speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between BAN, Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) and NCC in Lagos on Thursday.

Present at the occasion were Dr. John Asein, NCC director general; Chief Cyril Anioke, NPA president, among other stakeholders in the book industry.

Oluwatuyi noted that bookselling has always been the main driver of revenue in the book industry, and that it is at the heart of everything in the book sector.

He explained, however, that the works of authors, publishers and printers will amount to nothing if the end products do not get to the hands of the end users in good time, by the most convenient means and at a reasonable price.

He said the end users include schools, libraries and individuals. The present challenge is that other stakeholders in the industry are now competing for the primary role of booksellers.

Commending the partnership with NCC, he said, “In the last four years, the industry has been blessed by a reawakened partner in the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“This partner has since stood tall and strong against the main challenge of piracy. Against this background, it is heartwarming that stakeholders in the industry are coming together to join hands with NCC to fight the scourge of piracy.

“Hence, the Booksellers Association of Nigeria is living up to expectations by cooperating with other stakeholders and signing this MOU that will curb and eliminate the activities of pirates in the Nigerian book industry.”

Oluwatuyi further noted that as part of BAN’s transformation over the past four years, the association has taken several steps to strengthen its relationship with other players in the industry, especially publishers.

“We have played key roles in the Nigerian Book Fair Trust and have been a working partner with the Nigerian Library Association. We have not had it as good in the last 20 years as we do today and going forward,” he said.

“I must thank the leadership of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) in the last four years for this success and the Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for his constant intervention which is highly commendable. I must also appreciate the cooperation the present BAN Executive Committee has received from the past and present leaders of Booksellers across Nigeria.

“Today, for the first time in recent history we are putting pen to paper to say that piracy is an evil that BAN members abhor and must distance ourselves from its activities. This is a unique occasion and I am happy to be part of it.

“We are aware of the different factional associations of booksellers across the country. It is one of our next major projects to make necessary contact with these bookseller associations and bring all into one fold and under one umbrella. I am sure this is achievable with the cooperation of the publishers and the support of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

“In 2021 we published the “The Nigerian Booksellers Directory,” the book is now in print and e-book. I am happy to let this gathering know that a new publication that dwells on the history of Bookselling in Nigeria will be presented to the public before the middle of this year.

“We are pleased with NCC for giving us this opportunity to contribute and play this leading role in the fight against piracy in Nigeria. We are most grateful.

“With the Memorandum of Understanding we are signing today, it is our intention that together, BAN and the Nigerian Copyright Commission will join forces to advance healthy business relationships among stakeholders and by extension a growth in the economy of our nation.”